Kathy Yvonne Sharkey
Zanesville - Kathy Yvonne Sharkey, age 73 of Zanesville, OH died 12:18 AM, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Select Medical of Southeast Ohio in Newark, OH.
She was born Saturday, July 20, 1946 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Paul Kirkbride and Flora G. (Hoffer) Kirkbride. She was married Frederick J. Sharkey who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was employed as a home heath aid for Genesis Caregivers for over 26 years and Fells Quality Care for 2 years. She enjoyed being around people and spending time with family. Kathy enjoyed flower gardening and all kinds of music.
She is survived by her children, Renee Mason and Kenneth H. Mason both of Zanesville; ten grandchildren & one great granddaughter & one great grandson; two sisters Ruth Ann Grimm of Zanesville and Charlotte Blair of Arizona.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother Joseph L. Wise.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, and 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park Zanesville.
To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Zanesville - Kathy Yvonne Sharkey, age 73 of Zanesville, OH died 12:18 AM, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Select Medical of Southeast Ohio in Newark, OH.
She was born Saturday, July 20, 1946 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Paul Kirkbride and Flora G. (Hoffer) Kirkbride. She was married Frederick J. Sharkey who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was employed as a home heath aid for Genesis Caregivers for over 26 years and Fells Quality Care for 2 years. She enjoyed being around people and spending time with family. Kathy enjoyed flower gardening and all kinds of music.
She is survived by her children, Renee Mason and Kenneth H. Mason both of Zanesville; ten grandchildren & one great granddaughter & one great grandson; two sisters Ruth Ann Grimm of Zanesville and Charlotte Blair of Arizona.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother Joseph L. Wise.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, and 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park Zanesville.
To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.