Kathy Yvonne Sharkey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Yvonne Sharkey

Zanesville - Kathy Yvonne Sharkey, age 73 of Zanesville, OH died 12:18 AM, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Select Medical of Southeast Ohio in Newark, OH.

She was born Saturday, July 20, 1946 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Paul Kirkbride and Flora G. (Hoffer) Kirkbride. She was married Frederick J. Sharkey who preceded her in death.

She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was employed as a home heath aid for Genesis Caregivers for over 26 years and Fells Quality Care for 2 years. She enjoyed being around people and spending time with family. Kathy enjoyed flower gardening and all kinds of music.

She is survived by her children, Renee Mason and Kenneth H. Mason both of Zanesville; ten grandchildren & one great granddaughter & one great grandson; two sisters Ruth Ann Grimm of Zanesville and Charlotte Blair of Arizona.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother Joseph L. Wise.

Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, and 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park Zanesville.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved