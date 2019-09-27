|
|
Kay F. Thomas
Crooksville - Kay F. Thomas, 82, formerly of Crooksville, peacefully passed away in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
She was born in her childhood home on Heskett Hill, the middle daughter, to the late, Dale and Pauline (nee: Harper) Downey on July 22, 1937.
She worked for a few of the local potteries and spent her last working years as the long-time receptionist at Hairport II Salon. A true Christian woman, Kay praised her Lord at the Unity Church of the Nazarene in Roseville. Kay's greatest joys in life were her family and her dogs. Although she had worked outside the home, Kay's true passion was caring for her home where she raised her children. A very friendly woman, Kay was a social butterfly and loved to dance and have fun and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her family takes great comfort in knowing Kay is now redecorating her heavenly mansion
Left behind to mourn her passing are her daughters, Dale Ann (Tim) Strohl and Sharie (Edsel) Sims; her son, Mike Thomas; her bonus daughters, Susie Powell and Vicki Henning; her special niece, Paula (Jerry) Wilson; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Huff, Natalie (Edwin) Ruhl, Danielle (Nate) Fikes, Kyle (Summer) Sims, Katie (Nick) Seftas, Alyssa Thomas, Amanda (Jeremiah) Wisecarver, Scarlett Thomas, Artie (Flo) Powell, Jr., Rod (Teresa) Henning, Jason (Anna) Henning; and many many great-grandchildren.
Welcoming Kay into eternal life are her husband, Norman Ralph Thomas who died January 5, 2004 and her sisters, Thoran Lantz and Carla Baker.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will directly follow at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Harper presiding over the services. Kay will be laid to rest in Rose Hill cemetery next to her husband.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 27, 2019