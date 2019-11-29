|
|
Kay Frances Fox
Zanesville - Kay Frances Fox, 81, of Zanesville passed at 8:50 P.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Adams Lane Care Center.
She was born on Sunday, November 6, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Albert "Bart" and Frances "Scottie" Scott Nessline.
Kay was a member of First Christian Church. She was a former realtor at Fox Realty and Prudential McCollister Realty. Kay was the first president of the Zanesville Jaycettes in 1968-69. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, decorating, entertaining and the beach. Kay loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick W. "Butch" Fox Jr.; three children Debby (Sean) Reilly, Molly (Eric) Rohrer, Blair "BJ" (Kelly) Fox; five grandchildren, Caitrin, Brogan, Kiersten, Mackenzie, Griffin, and Cooper; a great grandson, Leo; a brother-in-law, Bob (Janice) Fox; and two nephews Terry and Kevin Fox and their families.
In addition to her parents Kay was preceded in death by a brother William Nessline.
Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with Rev. Dawn Remster officiating. Burial will conclude at the Williams Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Kay's name to The Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Rd. Zanesville, OH 43701 or Falls Township Fire Department, 3095 Dillon Falls Rd. Zanesville, OH 43701. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Kay's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019