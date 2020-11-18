1/1
Kay Frances (Stoneburner) Saffell
Kay Frances (Stoneburner) Saffell, 85, passed away peacefully November 15, 2020 at her Westerville home. Preceding her in death were her parents, Donald and Garnet (Beebe) Stoneburner, sister Joy (Hoover) Smith, and sons Tommy (1962) and David (2016). She is survived by husband of 63 years, Hal D. Saffell and daughters Ann (Pete) Smerles and Susan (Dan) Briggs, former daughter-in-law Terri (Gloyd) Saffell and grandchildren George Smerles, Stephanie (Brian) Fowler, Nicole (Matthew) Stelzer, Kathleen (Michael) Holly, Erin (JJ) Cotton, Thomas Saffell and fiancé Mackenzie Callahan, Eric Briggs, and Ellyn Briggs. Great grandchildren are James, Joseph and Jackson Cotton; Brody, Alexis and Madison Fowler; Jack, Brooklyn and Luke Stelzer; and Theodore Holly. Kay was a 1953 graduate of Zanesville Lash High School and attended the Zanesville branch of Ohio University. She was employed as an office assistant by Richard Davis, MD, was the attendance officer at Westerville High School and office manager for Frank Yoder, MD. She was an accomplished painter and sculptress, but most of all she was a kind, loving woman. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Family service will be at held at Hill Funeral Home followed by interment at Zanesville Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Remembrances can be shared at wwwHillFuneral.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
