Kay Murgatroyd
Zanesville - Kay E. Murgatroyd, 78, of Zanesville, passed away early Tue. May 21, 2019 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. She was born on Feb. 17, 1941 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Herman and Velma Tipton. She loved playing cards with her family. She is survived by her husband Dan Murgatroyd. One son Doug (Marti) Dobbins. One daughter Michelle Dobbins. One step-son Robert (Stephanie) Murgatroyd. Ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. One brother Larry (Micki) Tipton. One sister Velma "Sis" (Jim) Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers Herman Tipton,Jr., James Tipton, and John Tipton. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thur. May 23 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Fri. May 24, 2019 with Pastor John Alice officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. To sign the online book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 22, 2019