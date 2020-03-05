|
|
Kayleen J. Beam
Zanesville - Kayleen J. Beam, 82, passed away on March 3, 2020 at The Oaks at Bethesda.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday, April 17, 2020 with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 P.M. at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701.
A complete obituary will be published on April 15, 2020.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020