Keith A. Forsythe
Zanesville - Keith A. Forsythe, age 60 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home in Zanesville. He was born Thursday, May 7, 1959 in Zanesville, the son of Marlene (Taylor) Bester of Columbus and the late Harold Forsythe. He was married on Saturday, September 17, 2011 to Katrina (Shultz) Forsythe who survives. He was a member of Lifeway Church. Keith served his country in the United States Army. He loved sports especially the Browns and the Buckeyes. In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by, two children, Amber Dennis and Christopher (Nikki) Dennis all of Zanesville, stepfather Bruce Bester of Columbus, stepmother Rose Forsythe of Zanesville Grandchildren; Syrenity, Devan, Jleiunna, Azra, Morgan, Ryver, Chris, Jr. and Elizabeth; Brothers, Kenny (Becky) Forsythe, Kyle (Danielle) Forsythe Mike (Shari) Mautz; several nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by one daughter Ashley Dennis, one sister, Paula Lewis; grandparents, Arthur and Marie Forsythe and Richard and Mary Taylor. Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Lifeway Church, 2450 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday at the church with Pastor Arthur Potts officiating with full military honors provided by the United States Army, Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29.. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019