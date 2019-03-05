|
Keith Dalton
Zanesville - Keith Allen Dalton, 66, of Zanesville, went to be with his loved ones on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Keith was born October 4, 1952 to the late Leonard Earnest and Mildred Dorthia (Newman) Dalton. In addition to his parents, Keith is also preceded in death by his siblings, Kay Marshell and Michael Dalton.
Keith leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 30 years, Donna Dalton, of the home; children, Kane Dalton and Joseph Dalton, both of Newark, OH, Christopher (Shauna) Dalton of Naples, FL, Joshua Holt and Jonathan Holt, and Jessica (Damon) Martin, all of Zanesville; sister, Pat Dalton, of Zanesville; 19 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Keith was a retired Semi-truck Driver. In his free time, he enjoyed activities such as working on cars, and fishing. Per Keith's wishes, no services will be observed and cremation has been chosen. Burial will follow at a later date. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 5, 2019