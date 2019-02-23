|
|
Keith Kaufman
New Lexington - Keith Harold Kaufman, 60, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 5:35pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Genesis-New Lexington Care Center.
Born March 9, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Harold G. and Freda E. Weaver Kaufman.
Keith was Methodist by faith and was a member of Bear Run Baptist Church formerly Bear Run Christian Church of Six Mile Turn; retired from Owens-Illinois, Inc.; member of Peerless Lodge #591 F & AM, Crooksville; Scottish Rite, Valley of Cambridge and Sons of the American Revolution.
Survived by his wife, Gloria June Kenison Kaufman of the home; niece, Michelle Helms; nephew, Steven Smith; several other great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a sister, Cora Jane Kaufman Smith.
Calling hours will be held from 4pm-7pm with Masonic Lodge services at 7pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. George Fry officiating.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 23, 2019