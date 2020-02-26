|
|
Kelsey Shirer
Gratiot - On May 9, 1993, we were blessed with our very own princess. Kelsey "Kels" Marie Shirer was born with beautiful sea green eyes, blonde hair and the sweetest of smiles at Bethesda Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
If you were Kels' friend or family, you knew you had something special. She loves with her whole heart and her loyalty knows no end. Now, she was also very blunt and did not mince words especially if she thought you needed to hear them. But you knew it came from a place of love and if she said them, we probably needed to hear them.
Kelsey loved so many things. She had a crazy sweet tooth, loved shoes (a love shared by her and Charles), the sun (better yet, any place warm), HGTV, and Disney (and we mean everything Disney... songs, movies, the parks, everything!). She so loved to laugh and didn't even mind if it was at her. Mostly, she loved life and she lived every single day to the fullest.
Kelsey graduated from West Muskingum High School where she was an awesome track athlete and specialized in the hurdles, long jump, high jump, or whatever Coach Boyer put her in. Kelsey is a graduate of Kent State University and earned her degree in Fashion Merchandising. Kent State was not just where she completed her education, but there is where she met the love of her life, Charles Chandler. It would also be the place where "Vidal" got down on bended knee in front of family and friends and asked her to be his wife. She of course said "yes." It was also during her college years she got to work twice at one of her favorite places on earth, Walt Disney World. While there, she got to experience so many wonderful things and met her Disney family that even years after they stopped working together, still stay close.
Kels is survived by her Prince Charming and fiancé Charles Chandler and their fur-baby Nora. She is also survived by her parents who will love her forever, Michele Shirer (Andrew Knisley) and Jon (Stephani) Shirer. She also has a big brother who never stopped teasing her, but also never stopped loving her, Allen Shirer (Alison Salyers) and a little sister who is her "lil nugget" and best friend, Siena (Parker) Cordial. Kelsey has a nephew Archer Shirer, who called her "Kiki". Kels' grandparents are Terry Blackstone, Barbara Blackstone, Ron and Maribeth Shirer, Susan and Michael McVicker, Barb and Dan Sherman, Larry and Ruth Gillespie and Andy and Karen Knisley. Charles' family Charles (Jennifer) Chandler, Danika Watson and Christopher Chandler. Kelsey was also blessed by so many aunts, uncles, cousins. Kels was so blessed to have such amazing friends, Kayla and Seth Hildebrand, Oliva Hulsey and Kris White, Sara Cultice, Erin and Cody Renzelli, Rachel McClintok, and so, so many more.
Her family would like to thank the team at the Genesis Cancer Care Center. The people there that took care of her truly cared for her and went above and beyond to give her the best treatment possible. We also want to thank the nurses and her two physicians at AdventHealth Hospital in Orlando. She could not have been in better, nor more thoughtful hands. Their compassion was beyond anything we could have imagined.
Our Kelsey fought the toughest of battles no one should have to endure. But she did it with courage, positivity and strength. Her beautiful light will forever shine and we thank God for blessing us with her. We know what a special person Heaven got, because we witnessed it here on earth. Fly high with the angels Kels, our love for you will span the horizon.
Finally, remember Kelsey's favorite quote, "Have courage and be kind." It is from the movie Cinderella, and like her, is perfect.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Genesis Cancer Center or the Light the Hill fund at West Muskingum.
A memorial visitation will be on Friday February 28 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Saturday in The Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Mary Molnar officiating. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020