Kenneth Bagent
1935 - 2020
Kenneth Bagent

Heath - Kenneth L. Bagent, age 85, of Heath, passed away peacefully at the Selma Markowitz Care Center on Wednesday, September 9,2020. He was born on August 8, 1935 to the late Ora and Edna (Sheppard) Bagent in Roseville, OH.

A private service was held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055 and he was laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery.

In his youth, Ken was a member of the OSU Marching Band, and then spent 14 years as a member of the OSU Alumni Band, playing his trumpet. After obtaining his degree in education from Ohio University, he spent more than 50 years in education. He was an elementary teacher and coach for 12 years in the Zanesville and West Muskingum school districts before switching to administration. He began as a principal in Zanesville City Schools then moving to Heath where he became an elementary principal for Newark City schools including, Woodside Elementary, Central Intermediate and Ben Franklin Elementary to wrap up his 19 years being a principal. After retiring from being a principal in 1986, he became a

truant officer in Licking County for 9 years where he enjoyed talking with children about their issues and helping them get back in school. He became the assistant superintendent of Licking County Schools in 1995 where he served as head of special education and home schooling. Finally, he worked for 8 years at ESC where he was the work-study coordinator. Ken also enjoyed being a referee for high school football and basketball in the greater Central Ohio area for over 25 years. He was an active member of the community and involved in the Heath Zoning Board of Appeals, Heath City School Board, and Licking County Retired Teachers Association. He was a dedicated family man and loved following and

supporting all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in all of their activities and lives. In his free time, he was an avid photographer and loved cheering on his beloved Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bauer; children, Michael Bagent, Kimberly (Joe) Karrasch, Robert (Chie Kimura) Bagent, and Matthew (Stephanie) Bagent; stepchildren, Drs. Jill (Charles) Latham, Malinda (Michael) Taggart, and Deanna (Mark) Walsh; 20 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his first wife, Delores (Bauer) Bagent; second wife, Susan (Watt) Bagent; daughter, Terry Bagent; and stepdaughter, Beth Riggs.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the caregivers at SharonBrooke for all their compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, Po Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
