|
|
Kenneth D. "Bud" Lacy
Dresden - Kenneth D. "Bud" Lacy, 91, of Dresden, Ohio died Saturday afternoon, October 19, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born September 28, 1928 in Dresden he was a son of the late Charles Richard and Mina Mae (Gilmore) Lacy and was a 1947 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Bud enjoyed working and held many different occupations over the years. He was a coal miner, a construction worker and he retired from the State of Ohio where he operated the water and sewer department at Dillon State Park.
Surviving is his wife, June (Paynter) Lacy whom he married November 27 1992; one son, Steve Lacy of Zanesville; one daughter, Jeanette (Roger) Cody of Frazeysburg; two step daughters, Sonya Annette Strange of Frazeysburg and Chris Lyons of Louisiana; three grandchildren; five step grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise (Lewis) Lacy, who died January 3, 1991; two sons, Allen Lacy and John Lacy; a grandson, Ryan Hamilton; eight brothers and four sisters.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the funeral home with Minister Sam Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Morrison House.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019