Kenneth Edward Urban
Zanesville - Kenneth Edward Urban, 99, of Zanesville, died at 9:20 P.M. on Monday, September 28, 2020, Continuing Healthcare at Willow Haven, Zanesville. He was born August 30, 1921, in Muskingum County, a son of the late John H. and Olive S. (Riley) Urban. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving during WWII and a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church. Kenneth retired from Redwood Motors and had worked at Line Materials. He was a member of Lafayette 79 F & AM, past exalted Ruler for three years of the Elks 114, and a lifetime member of the VFW 1058 and American Legion Post 29.
He is survived by a daughter, Marilyn (David) Romine; a step-daughter, Patricia (Jim) Jardine; a step-son, Larry (Gayle) Lutgen; grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, whom he loved dearly, Dorothy J. (Heslop) Urban, and married January 22, 1962 and died December 18, 2014.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with Rev. Steven Judson officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.