Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Storts
Corning - Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Storts 81 of Corning passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020
He was born October 14, 1938 in New Lexington the son of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Larig Storts.
He is survived by the mother of his sons Delores Storts; his son Jim (Trisha) Storts; his granddaughter Kaylie (Tyler) West; his sister Gloria (Richard) Grubb; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son Randy Storts; sister and brother-in-law Becky and Joe Huffman
Funeral services will be held at 11: 00 A.M., Monday January 6, 2020 at the New Lexington Church of Christ in Christian Union 700 Center Street, with Paul Wallace officiating. Burial will be at the Storts Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Morgan County United Ministries 401 Front St. Malta Oh. 43758.
Friends may call from 4-8 pm on Sunday at the church
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020