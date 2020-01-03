Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Storts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Storts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Storts Obituary
Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Storts

Corning - Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Storts 81 of Corning passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020

He was born October 14, 1938 in New Lexington the son of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Larig Storts.

He is survived by the mother of his sons Delores Storts; his son Jim (Trisha) Storts; his granddaughter Kaylie (Tyler) West; his sister Gloria (Richard) Grubb; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son Randy Storts; sister and brother-in-law Becky and Joe Huffman

Funeral services will be held at 11: 00 A.M., Monday January 6, 2020 at the New Lexington Church of Christ in Christian Union 700 Center Street, with Paul Wallace officiating. Burial will be at the Storts Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Morgan County United Ministries 401 Front St. Malta Oh. 43758.

Friends may call from 4-8 pm on Sunday at the church

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -