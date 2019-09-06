|
|
Kenneth Howard Wheeler
Zanesville - Kenneth Howard Wheeler, 82, of Zanesville passed away peacefully at his residence in the early morning hours of September 5, 2019.
Kenny was born in Zanesville on April 23, 1937. He is the son of the late Wilber Howard and Mildred Leora (Daw) Wheeler. He graduated in the class of 1955 from Philo High School and was the winner of one of the four Shinnick scholarships awarded that year. He attended Ohio University in Athens for a year; then transferred to The Ohio State University from which he graduated in June 1959 with a B.S. in education. Through Air Force ROTC he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant and graduated from Pilot Training Class 61-C. He served on active duty from 1959 to 1965. He was then employed by United Airlines from which he retired in 1997 after 32 years of service.
Kenny was protestant by faith and attended the Philo United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. He was a former member of Carlwick Grange, the Blue Rock-Meigs One Room School group, and the Putnam Senior Citizens. He was also a member of American Legion Post #29 and the Muskingum County Veterans Hall of Fame. Kenny had been a member of the Barbership Harmony Society since 1966 and was a life charter member of the Ancient Harmonious Society of Woodshedders and 2001 inductee of the AHSOW Hall of Fame In 1997 he was inducted into the Muskingum County Country Music Hall of Fame, where he held all offices except secretary. He was also a member of the Zanesville chapter of the Ohio Country and Western Music Association and 2001 inductee in the OCWMA Hall of Fame. He was named Red Cross Senior Adult Hero of 2010.
On September 1, 1956, he married his Philo classmate Nancy C. Roush, who passed away in December of 2013 after more than 57 years of marriage. They had two children, William H. (Christine) Dietrich) Wheeler and Elizabeth M. (Tom Guy) Wheeler; his grandchildren, Kristen Deem, William H. (Karen Madden) Wheeler, Brandyn Wheeler-Glickman and great-grandchildren, Roxanna, Gabriella Deem, Audrey and Kate Wheeler and Miles Howard Wheeler; He is also survived by a brother, Norman "Corky" (Brenadette Mullen) Wheeler, and his sister-in-law Carolyn (O'Brien) Wheeler.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Kenny is preceded in death by two brothers, Herman and Marion "Ab" Wheeler and his sister-in-law Dolly (Williams) Wheeler.
Memorial visitations will be 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be 3 pm. Pastor Dee Rader will officiate the service. Full Military Honors will be provided by George Selsam VFW Post 1058, American Legion Post # 29 and the US Air Force Honor Guard. Kenny will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery in Zanesville.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 6, 2019