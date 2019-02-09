|
|
Kenneth Leroy Singer
Lathrope - Kenneth Leroy Singer, 95, was called home to the Lord in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by family members. He was born in Lathrope, Ohio on January 1, 1924 to Leroy and Florence Nichols Singer. He was a member of the Church of God, a World War II Veteran and retired from Fairfield TWP after many years. He was a quiet, gentle soul who loved his family and his dogs. He was full of laughter and could always be heard humming and chewing gum.
Kenny is survived by his children, Diane (Robert) Goins of Newark, Joe (Pam) Singer of Cutler, Michael (Teri) Singer of Cutler, Kendall (Billie) Singer of Cutler, Susan Harvey and special friend, Chris Mayle of Cutler; 18 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; numerous nieces; and a very special family friend, Sissy Singer. He also leaves behind his beloved fur babies, Mama and Ace. He will be deeply missed.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Winnifred Singer; grandsons, Joseph Singer and Ezra Harvey; and a great granddaughter, Taylor Goins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday February 11, 2019 at the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 with Roger Cummings officiating. Interment will be in the Friends Cemetery in Washington County. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 9, 2019