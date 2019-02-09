Services
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bishopville Church of Christ
6555 S. State Route 78
Glouster, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Bishopville Church of Christ
6555 S. State Route 78
Glouster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Singer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Leroy Singer


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Leroy Singer Obituary
Kenneth Leroy Singer

Lathrope - Kenneth Leroy Singer, 95, was called home to the Lord in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by family members. He was born in Lathrope, Ohio on January 1, 1924 to Leroy and Florence Nichols Singer. He was a member of the Church of God, a World War II Veteran and retired from Fairfield TWP after many years. He was a quiet, gentle soul who loved his family and his dogs. He was full of laughter and could always be heard humming and chewing gum.

Kenny is survived by his children, Diane (Robert) Goins of Newark, Joe (Pam) Singer of Cutler, Michael (Teri) Singer of Cutler, Kendall (Billie) Singer of Cutler, Susan Harvey and special friend, Chris Mayle of Cutler; 18 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; numerous nieces; and a very special family friend, Sissy Singer. He also leaves behind his beloved fur babies, Mama and Ace. He will be deeply missed.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Winnifred Singer; grandsons, Joseph Singer and Ezra Harvey; and a great granddaughter, Taylor Goins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday February 11, 2019 at the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 with Roger Cummings officiating. Interment will be in the Friends Cemetery in Washington County. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.