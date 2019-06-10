|
|
Kenneth M. Shepherd
New Concord - Kenneth M. Shepherd, 81, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, while in the care of Genesis Hospital. He was born in New Concord, Ohio to Carson and Virginia (Garey) Shepherd on January 14, 1938. He graduated from New Concord High School as well as Muskingum College. Ken loved his family and took great pleasure in attending the many John Glenn sporting events of his nieces and nephews, and their children. A huge sports fan he enjoyed football and basketball and was a fan of local sports teams, the Steelers, and the Buckeyes to name a few. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine, and retired as a teacher at West Muskingum. He took great pride in his yard and was diligent in his gardening and lawn care. He enjoyed dining out with family and friends and family get-togethers, he cherished his beloved poodles, and was fond of playing cards.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith (Siegal) Shepherd, whom he married on June 26th, 1965, his siblings, Glenn (Mary) Shepherd, Paul (Mary) Shepherd, Donna (Dick) Yarger-Saucier, Lorna (Jerry) Smith, his sister-in-law, Nancy Shepherd, as well as many nieces and nephews, whom he treated as his own children. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, B. Dale Shepherd, and his mother-in-law, Josephine Siegal.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Kenneth on Tuesday, June 11th at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord from 4 to 7 PM. Services will be held on Wednesday the 12th at the funeral home at 12 Noon, with a calling hour starting at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery and Pastor Larry Kudart will officiate services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the .
Published in the Times Recorder on June 10, 2019