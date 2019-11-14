Services
Kenneth M. Wilson Obituary
Kenneth M. Wilson

Zanesville - Kenneth M. Wilson, 74, of Zanesville, died at 9:07 P.M. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department, Zanesville. He was born September 27, 1945, in Zanesville, a son of the late Ewell Wilson and Eva Ponchak Deal. He was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Gould Battery and worked for Community Action Weatherization for over twenty years. Kenneth was a member of the Eagles FOE 302, an avid fisherman, and a dedicated foster parent.

He is survived by two daughters, Tina (Rod) Guthrie and Sarah (Rodney) Larimer; a son, Kyle (Lisa) Wilson; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild, with two on the way; over two hundred children fostered in Muskingum County; two brothers, Jerry (Michelle) Wilson of South Zanesville and Jim (Pat) Wilson of McConnelsville; two sisters, Nancy Metcalf of Zanesville and Honey (Jack) Seevers of Zanesville; a half-brother, Bill Deal of Coshocton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Sue Tyo Wilson, and a son, Kacey Michael Wilson.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. He will be laid to rest at Muskingum Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Nashport.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
