Kenneth M. Wilson
Zanesville - Kenneth M. Wilson, 74, of Zanesville, died at 9:07 P.M. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department, Zanesville. He was born September 27, 1945, in Zanesville, a son of the late Ewell Wilson and Eva Ponchak Deal. He was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Gould Battery and worked for Community Action Weatherization for over twenty years. Kenneth was a member of the Eagles FOE 302, an avid fisherman, and a dedicated foster parent.
He is survived by two daughters, Tina (Rod) Guthrie and Sarah (Rodney) Larimer; a son, Kyle (Lisa) Wilson; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild, with two on the way; over two hundred children fostered in Muskingum County; two brothers, Jerry (Michelle) Wilson of South Zanesville and Jim (Pat) Wilson of McConnelsville; two sisters, Nancy Metcalf of Zanesville and Honey (Jack) Seevers of Zanesville; a half-brother, Bill Deal of Coshocton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Sue Tyo Wilson, and a son, Kacey Michael Wilson.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. He will be laid to rest at Muskingum Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Nashport.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019