Kenneth Ray Cheney, 71, of New Lexington Ohio passed away and began his forever journey on September 30, 2019 as a result of a car accident. Ken married the love of his life Karen in 1967. They were blessed with 53 wonderful years of love and devotion. Ken is survived by his children Lane (Frances) Cheney, Leslie (John ) Fortner and Jay (Amy) Cheney, siblings Shirley (Joe) Lambert, Peggy (Jerry) Orecchio, Betty (Randy) Stover, Diane (Mike) Miller, Jack (Dreah) Cheney, Sam (Anita) Goebel, brother-in-law Jim Wilson, sister-in-law Dodie Cheney. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Helen(Wolfe) Cheney, father and Mother in law, Fred and Gertie Carney, siblings Marge Wilson, Sharon Goebel, Tom Cheney, and Don Cheney as well as sister-in-laws Leeann Harris and Madelyn Cheney. Ken cherished time spent with his 10 grandchildren whom he loved and adored. Drew, Kendra, Kristin, Caitlyn,Zach,Josh, Jaslan, Rose, Carson and Trachelle. Ken has 6 great grandchildren, Ian, Kyra, Noah, Layla, Adalynn and Violet who always brought an immediate smile to his face. He also had many nieces, nephews and friends who he was quite fond of. Ken was a hard working man, spending 20 years at Peabody Coal Company, He then spent the next several years building beautiful homes on Buckeye Lake. Ken then finished his career and love for the home building process, working for Community Action in Glouster Ohio where he was a home inspector for completed home renovation projects. His proudest home building accomplishment was turning an 1800's barn into his family homestead. Ken has many loves including his church family at Lighthouse Bible Ministries, roses, gardening, the outdoors, westerns, family get togethers, the ocean, having lunch with his siblings and their spouses. He enjoyed sitting on the porch with his wife enjoying nature. Ken's love for the Lord, love for family, work ethic and many life lessons have been instilled in his children and grandchildren. These things are a wealth of memories that will live on for many years to come. Ken will be sorely missed by both his family and friends. Calling hours will be held from 6pm-8pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 and from 10am-12noon on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the New Lexington Christian Church, 4985 State Route 13, NE, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday at the Church. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
