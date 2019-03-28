|
Kenneth Reed
Crooksville - Kenneth W. Reed age 71 of Crooksville, OH was escorted from this life by angels to be with his heavenly father in eternity on Saturday March 23, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family at Riverside Landing Nursing Center.
He was born on November 6th 1947 the son of the late, John and Evelyn (Lemity) Reed at Corning, Ohio. Kenneth served his country with pride in the U.S. Army 1st Air Cavalry in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor as well as many other service related awards. Kenneth was a long time employee of Big Bear and owner of Saquarro Lounge. He was also a member of the VFW post 9090 of Crooksville and a former member of the Crooksville Eagles. Kenneth was also an active and devoted member of the Iliff United Methodist Church .
He is survived by his son Kenneth S. Reed; brothers, Bill (Wanda) Reed, John (Susan )Reed, Raymond (Vonnie) Reed; sisters, Kay (Duane)Watts, Ruby Reed, Gloria (Robert) Allen; grandchildren, Morgan Gross, Jared Reed; great-grandchild Carter Gross as well as sister-in-law Wilma Reed and Special family friend Wayne Kelly.
Kenneth was preceded in death in addition to his parents by four infant brothers, and by his brother Robert (Bob ) Reed and by his sister, Marie Wells.
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday March 28th from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 at the Illiff United Methodist Church at 3992 Flint Ridge Road, Crooksville, OH 43731 where funeral services will be conducted at 10 AM Friday March 29th with full military honors conducted following the service. A dignified cremation will take place after the services.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 28, 2019