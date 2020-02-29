|
Kenneth Wade Applegate, 56 of Zanesville, passed away February 26, 2020 at his residence.
He was born August 20, 1963 in Shelbyville, IN son of Wesley Mefford and Beverly Davis Mefford.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his daughters, Tara (Sean Barnhouse) Applegate, Trisha Smith, Nicole Tracey; siblings, John Mefford, Chris (Brenda) Applegate, Lisa (Keith Wickham) Knutson, Jerry (Laura) Mefford, Sherrie (Scott) Jarrett, Cindy (Travis) Marcum, Travis Mefford; grandchildren, Ashtynn, Brooklyn, Zaedyn; forty-nine nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth "Bud" Tracey; brother Timothy Mefford.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 5:00 PM with Pastor John Sensabaugh officiating.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 29, 2020