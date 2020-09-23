1/1
Kenneth Wayne McHenry
1932 - 2020
Kenneth Wayne McHenry

Zanesville - Kenneth Wayne McHenry, 88 of Zanesville died at 6:40 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Genesis Health Care following a brief illness.

He was born on March 16, 1932, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late H. Delman McHenry and Vera L. (Bunting) McHenry.

Wayne was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, US Army Reserve, and a 1950 graduate of Lash High School. He was employed at Sears & Roebuck and Ray Thomas Lumbertown. Wayne was a member of the Malta Lodge 118 out of Norwich, the AMROU Groto of Zanesville, and he thoroughly enjoyed playing golf, watching OSU football and the Cincinnati Reds baseball.

He is survived by his three children; Mike McHenry, Terry (Alan) Fuller, and Sandy (Bruce) MacLaine; seven grandchildren, Nicole O'Reilly and Natalie McHenry, Aimee Meals, Cara (Jason) McMannis, and Ella Fuller, Tanner MacLaine and Olivia (John) Brothers; ten great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Sadie.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Margaret (Daringer) McHenry, whom he married November 29, 1953, and a sister, Carol S. Lanning.

A special thanks to Primrose Retirement Community, Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care Specialists, and to the professional staff at the Zanesville's Genesis Hospital for their love and care of Wayne.

Visitation will be held 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M with Pastor John Brothers (spouse of granddaughter Olivia) officiating . Burial with Military Honors will conclude at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Wayne's name to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Wayne's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
