|
|
Kenslee S. Spears
Roseville - Heaven's gain was our loss when our angel, Kenslee Sue Spears was called to be with our Lord on Friday July 19, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She laughed, smiled and "mean mugged" throughout her 5 months and 7 days; bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched. Kenslee is survived by her mother, Kendra Spears; brothers, Kayden Deavers, Karter Deavers and twin brother, Kason Spears; grandparents, Tommy (Kathy) Spears and Sabrina Arms; great grandparents, Dixie Spears, Karen (Jack) Hunter and Bill Castle; great grandmother, Toodles Nicholson; Uncles, Jake (Bettie) Spears and Lacy (Kristi) Thompson; and many great aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great grandfather, Tom Spears; and great grandmother, Annis Price. Family and friends may call Friday July 26, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will follow at 7pm with Pastor Tony Richard officiating. Cremation will follow. You may sign the online register book, light a candle or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 25, 2019