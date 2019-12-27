|
Kermit Allen "Big Al" Daugherty
Crooksville - Kermit Allen "Big Al" Daugherty 72 of Crooksville passed away Wednesday December 25, 2019 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
He was born July 24, 1947 in Shawnee a son of the late Kermit B. and Ruth C. North Daugherty.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law Cammi and Jeff Robinson; his grandchildren Brittany (Mayson Pettet) Soller and Paul Joseph Soller; his sisters Donna Lee Eden, Carolyn Hook-Hammer and Lana Miller; numerous nieces, nephews and Dalrymple family.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Linda Lou Dalrymple Daugherty, son in law Paul Soller; his brother Tim Daugherty and sister Billie Jean Proctor, nephew Tim Blosser and niece Pam Blosser.
Friends may call from 4-8 pm on Monday December 30, 2019 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee, with funeral services being conducted at 8:00 pm.
Following services, cremation will take place.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staffs of Riverside Methodist and O'Bleness Hospitals for their excellent care of Big Al.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019