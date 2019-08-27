|
|
Kermit "Smoke" Sprankle
Zanesville - On Sunday, August 25, Kermit Leslie Sprankle passed into the presence of his Savior, Jesus, to be reunited with his wife, Donna Mae (Richardson). It was exactly fourteen years since the day she passed away. They had been married 55 years then, but on August 26, 2019, they will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary together again.
Kermit was born on October 28, 1929, in South Zanesville, Ohio, to John and Vera (Moody) Sprankel. He graduated from Lash (Zanesville) High School in 1949, then served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in South Korea as an MP and combat construction specialist. Kermit began working for Ohio Bell in 1955 as a lineman. During his 31 years with the company that became AT & T, he also worked as a telephone installer. His favorite work story to tell was how he "phoned up Agnes Moorehead's house out in Rix Mills." He retired as a telephone repairman. He held memberships in the AT & T Pioneers and the Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons, Lafayette Lodge 0079.
Kermit and Donna retired to Lake Helen, Florida, living there 30 years. Kermit's jobs in Florida included being a dock worker at a marina and a draw bridge operator on the St. John's River.
He never met a stranger and never seemed to get lost no matter where he traveled. He loved spending time at yard sales and flea markets, watching NASCAR racing or volunteering at the Lake Helen UMC Pumpkin Patch in the fall. Kermit always had a smile for the people he met, even as his health declined. He was a loving and faithful husband, father and grandfather. He will be especially missed by his three children, Leslie (Dan) Merker, Lori (Gene) Chambers, and David Sprankle, his nine grandchildren, William (Heroine) Fountain, Jessica (Bryan) Bradshaw, Donnie (Rachel) Chambers, Brian (Brianna) Merker, Robbie Chambers, Mae (Cameron) Godfrey, Molly, Megan and Mason Sprankle, as well as nine great grandchildren. He also has had close relationships with his youngest brother, Richard Sprankel, of Largo, Florida, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alva Jr. and Marlene Richardson and his special friends, Del and Martha Borden and Nancy Cox of Lake Helen and John "Rocker" McMillen. Kermit was preceded in death by his five older brothers, Lemert, Bernard, Adrian, Dana and Raymond, and two older sisters, Manilla Holbert and Irma Kelso. Kermit's sense of humor and light-hearted teasing will be fondly remembered by cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends. It was a great testimony to his charm when at 89 years old and in a wheel-chair he was voted Valentine King at his assisted living residence. Kermit was also well loved by his church family at Meadow Farm UMC.
His family acknowledges and thanks his special care-givers at Clay Gardens Place and Hospice of Central Ohio. At Kermit's request, no calling hours or services will be held. Instead of sending flowers, please give a donation in memory of Kermit to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055 or the Meadow Farm United Methodist Church, 6015 Coopermill Road, Zanesville, OH 43701. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 27, 2019