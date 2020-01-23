|
Kevin Geyer
Zanesville - R. Kevin Geyer, 62, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully January 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 24, 1957. He is the son of the late Sharon (Phil) Ramsey and Richard Geyer.
Kevin was a 1976 graduate of Merritt Island (Florida) High School. He was employed by Kennedy Space Center, Halliburton Services, Ron Jon Surf Shop, and C.R. England trucking. Kevin enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family.
Kevin is survived by his sisters, Cori Dunn and Melissa Ramsey, aunt's, Mary (Tom) Stevens, Wanda (Frank) Carmichael, Roseanne Jackson, Elaine Stigler, Uncle, Bernard "Butch" Geyer, nephew, Chad Sellers, and niece, Adrianna Dunn. In addition to his immediate family, Kevin is survived by special cousin's Douglas (Debbie) Geyer, Wesley (Misty) Geyer, Andrew (Lacey) Geyer, Daffney Geyer, and many other family members.
In addition to his mother and father, Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred & John Geyer, Cokie & Darius Turner, uncle's Gary (Teresa) Geyer, and Bill (Sandy) Turner.
There will be a "Toast" to Kevin on Saturday January 25th at the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie 302 at 4pm. All friends and family are welcome to attend, any memorial contributions can be made to Genesis Hospice Care (Morrison House).
The Farus Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for the Geyer family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020