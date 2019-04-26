Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Bunting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Keith Bunting Sr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin Keith Bunting Sr. Obituary
Kevin Keith Bunting Sr. 62, of Philo, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 with his family by his side.

Kevin was born on July 31, 1956 in Cambridge, Ohio.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Joann (Chuck) Welsh; his children, Kevin (Sherri) Bunting Jr., Kimberly (Jeremy) Payne, Katie Bunting; his grandchildren, Chasiti (Josh) Smith, Trey Bunting, Kobe Bunting, Halee Payne, Kyle Payne, Tyler Payne; his sisters, Swanna (Ron) Henderson, Dietta (Jeff) Leedy, Cama (Vince) Pici, Allison Bunting and Jennifer Birkhimer and his beloved Lulu.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Sammie Bunting, his sister, Heather Bunting; his paternal grandparents, Hobart and Bessie Bunting; his maternal grandparents, Lester and Betty Clark.

A special thank-you to his grandson Tyler "Butthead" Payne for all his hard work and always being there to help him in any way that he could.

In keeping with his wishes his body will be cremated and no services will be held. The Farus Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for the Bunting family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.