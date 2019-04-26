|
|
Kevin Keith Bunting Sr. 62, of Philo, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 with his family by his side.
Kevin was born on July 31, 1956 in Cambridge, Ohio.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Joann (Chuck) Welsh; his children, Kevin (Sherri) Bunting Jr., Kimberly (Jeremy) Payne, Katie Bunting; his grandchildren, Chasiti (Josh) Smith, Trey Bunting, Kobe Bunting, Halee Payne, Kyle Payne, Tyler Payne; his sisters, Swanna (Ron) Henderson, Dietta (Jeff) Leedy, Cama (Vince) Pici, Allison Bunting and Jennifer Birkhimer and his beloved Lulu.
Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Sammie Bunting, his sister, Heather Bunting; his paternal grandparents, Hobart and Bessie Bunting; his maternal grandparents, Lester and Betty Clark.
A special thank-you to his grandson Tyler "Butthead" Payne for all his hard work and always being there to help him in any way that he could.
In keeping with his wishes his body will be cremated and no services will be held. The Farus Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for the Bunting family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019