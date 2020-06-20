Kevin W. McIntyre
Zanesville - Kevin W. McIntyre, 67, of Zanesville, formerly of Crooksville, entered into eternal rest on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare. He was born to Jack McIntyre and the late Eleanor "Jean" White McIntyre on August 29, 1952 in Zanesville, Ohio. Kevin worked as a Professor in the Criminal Justice Program at the Central Ohio Technical College where he also served as director of the program. He served as a police officer for the Zanesville Police Department for 12 years. Kevin proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kevin was an avid golfer and owned and operated his own golf club custom fitting and repair shop. In his younger days, he was known as quite the baseball player. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Philo Electrics. Kevin loved attending sporting events and activities that his children and grandchildren were part of. Most of all, he adored spending time with his wife and family. Kevin is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah Maxwell McIntyre; sons, Matthew (Andrea) McIntyre of Roseville, Maxwell (Sachi) McIntyre of Japan; daughter, Maleah (Adam) Kendrick of Gahanna; grandchildren, Rylan and Jaxon Kendrick; Garrison McIntyre, Hana and Ren McIntyre; father, Jack P. McIntyre; nephew, Jonathan McIntyre; and sister-in-law, Rita McIntyre. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor "Jean" White; brother, Phillip McIntyre; and maternal grandparents, Otto and Rose White; paternal grandparents, Phillip and Blanche McIntyre. Calling hours will be held Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where additional calling hours will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 11am until the time of service at 12 noon. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Larry Taylor with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, where full military honors will be presented by the Roseville American Legion in conjunction with the United States Navy. You may share a memory, send a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www. ross-frashfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.