Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Zanesville - Keyen Jace Larimer went to be with his maternal grandmother in the arms of God on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Keyen is the son of Erica Butcher and Walter "Popeye" Larimer. Keyen is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Debbie Butcher; great-grandparents, Jean (Ike) Butcher; and great-aunt Theresa "Diane" McClain.

Keyen leaves behind to miss his presence, his loving parents; his brother, Wesley Larimer; aunts, Tanya (Jared) Theisen, and Montana Larimer; paternal uncle, Cody Grandstaff; three maternal uncles; cousins, Brenden Pitts and Camry Theisen; grandparents, James E. (Daphne Workman) Mills, Tom and Elaine Swauger, and Walt and Kasey Larimer; great-grandparents, Terry and Connie Butcher; and a host of other family member and family friends.

Keyen is loved by many and will be sorely missed. "There is no foot too small that it cannot leave an imprint on our hearts". You may call on the family Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 30, 2019
