Kierstynn Kennedy

Kierstynn KennedyZanesville - Kierstynn Lacole Lynn Kennedy, 23, Of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Kierstynn was born August 6, 1997 to Cassie L. Smith and Chad A. S. Kennedy. Kierstynn is preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Lura Bell Smith; and her grandmother Elfreda Mayle.Kierstynn leaves to cherish her memory, her loving parents Cassie and Ron Mayle; her father, Chad Kennedy; her beloved siblings, Chad Kennedy, Kyler Mayle, Tanner Mayle, Paige Barnett and Toni Kennedy; grandparents, Myra and Michael Smith, and Martha Kennedy; her life companion, Jerry Norman; several aunts and uncles; many cousins; and numerous other loved ones and friends, including two people very special to her heart, Legacy and Legend Lewis.Kierstynn had an infectious spirit. Her beautiful smile and hilarious laugh brought joy to all those around her. Kierstynn was extremely kind-hearted with a feisty side to protect those she loved. In her free time, Kierstynn and Jerry often enjoyed taking off on trips together. She loved babies. Kierstynn was a family oriented person, she loved her family members, especially her brothers. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. You may call on the family on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Pastor Justin Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Per CDC recommendations, guests will be asked to wear a self provided face covering. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.