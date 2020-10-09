1/
Kierstynn Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kierstynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kierstynn Kennedy

Zanesville - Kierstynn Lacole Lynn Kennedy, 23, Of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Kierstynn was born August 6, 1997 to Cassie L. Smith and Chad A. S. Kennedy. Kierstynn is preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Lura Bell Smith; and her grandmother Elfreda Mayle.

Kierstynn leaves to cherish her memory, her loving parents Cassie and Ron Mayle; her father, Chad Kennedy; her beloved siblings, Chad Kennedy, Kyler Mayle, Tanner Mayle, Paige Barnett and Toni Kennedy; grandparents, Myra and Michael Smith, and Martha Kennedy; her life companion, Jerry Norman; several aunts and uncles; many cousins; and numerous other loved ones and friends, including two people very special to her heart, Legacy and Legend Lewis.

Kierstynn had an infectious spirit. Her beautiful smile and hilarious laugh brought joy to all those around her. Kierstynn was extremely kind-hearted with a feisty side to protect those she loved. In her free time, Kierstynn and Jerry often enjoyed taking off on trips together. She loved babies. Kierstynn was a family oriented person, she loved her family members, especially her brothers. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. You may call on the family on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Pastor Justin Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Per CDC recommendations, guests will be asked to wear a self provided face covering. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved