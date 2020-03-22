|
Kipling "Kip" Lee Appleman
Zanesville - Kipling "Kip" Lee Appleman, 60 of Nashport, died 1:15 AM, Friday, March 20, 2020, at Adams Lane Care Center following a battle with cancer. He was born Monday, November 30, 1959, in Zanesville, the son of Gary Appleman and Joyce (Frick) Appleman and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Kip was a graduate of West Muskingum High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was an electrician by trade.
In addition to his parents, Kip is survived by two daughters: Toni (Matt) Tigner and Mandi (Andrew Diehl, Sr.) Appleman; grandchildren: Hayden & Tristin Tigner, Aerian, Averie & Lyle Diehl; step-grandchildren: Andrew Diehl, Jr. & Liberty Diehl; sisters: Cindy Derwacter and Lori (Mike) Lones; brother: Kevin (Erin) Appleman; former brother-in-law: John (Brenda) Derwacter and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kip was preceded in death by his grandparents: George & Edith Frick and Gerald & Louise Appleman.
Private family visitation will be held at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home where funeral services will follow with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. Private family burial will take place in Zanesville Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. 127 North 7th Street, Zanesville or Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 in Kip's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com or see us on FaceBook.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020