Funeral
Saturday, May 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Viewing
Private
Kirby D. Hood Obituary
Kirby D. Hood

Malta - Kirby D. Hood, 80, of Malta, passed away on Sat. May 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Sept. 30, 1939 in Xenia, Ohio to the late George and Alice Rickey Hood. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a self-employed Truck driver. He was a member of the Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church in Malta. He is survived by his wife, Peggie Spencer Hood of the Home, a son, Mickey Hood of Malta, a step-daughter, Lorrie Hood of Malta, 3 sisters, Lilly Hendrickson of Apopka, Fla, Kay Hood of Xenia and Gail Gerard of New Castle, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Rick and Lonnie and 2 sisters, Anita and Saundra. A private family viewing will be held on Friday, May 16, 2020 from 11-12 P.M. followed by a funeral at 12 Noon at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Burial will be in the Locus Grove Cemetery near Malta. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 10 to May 11, 2020
