Klayton R. Hooper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Klayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Klayton R. Hooper

Cloverdale - Klayton R. Hooper, 59, of Cloverdale, Ohio, died Sunday evening, June 21, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 1, 1960 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Ronald Hooper and Dixie (Ball) Hooper who survives in Washington Courthouse, Ohio.

On July 13, 1996, he married the former Bernadine Gutierrez who survives. Klayton graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Agriculture.

He currently worked in sales for Forney Industries. He had previously taught Vocational Agriculture at Monroeville High School (Ohio), worked for the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, and for Farm For Profit in Minnesota.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, enjoyed history, was a skilled painter, and a former Bunny Hoppers 4-H advisor.

In addition to his mother Dixie and his wife Bernadine, Klayton is survived by a daughter, Tiffani (Nick) Mihm of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Dancia and Braxton; a brother, Kevin (Sherri) Hooper of Leesburg, Ohio; and nieces, Sydney and Ava.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert with Father Charles Obinwa officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:30-5:30 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved