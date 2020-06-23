Klayton R. Hooper
Cloverdale - Klayton R. Hooper, 59, of Cloverdale, Ohio, died Sunday evening, June 21, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 1, 1960 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Ronald Hooper and Dixie (Ball) Hooper who survives in Washington Courthouse, Ohio.
On July 13, 1996, he married the former Bernadine Gutierrez who survives. Klayton graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Agriculture.
He currently worked in sales for Forney Industries. He had previously taught Vocational Agriculture at Monroeville High School (Ohio), worked for the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, and for Farm For Profit in Minnesota.
He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, enjoyed history, was a skilled painter, and a former Bunny Hoppers 4-H advisor.
In addition to his mother Dixie and his wife Bernadine, Klayton is survived by a daughter, Tiffani (Nick) Mihm of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Dancia and Braxton; a brother, Kevin (Sherri) Hooper of Leesburg, Ohio; and nieces, Sydney and Ava.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert with Father Charles Obinwa officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:30-5:30 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.