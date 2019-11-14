|
Kristie Michelle Jones
Crooksville - Kristie Michelle Jones, born October 13, 1971, the daughter of Scott and Carolyn (Lyons) Jones, passed away November 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 8 month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kristie was a caring, loving person who took pride in devoting her life as a mother, daughter, sister, and an RN for 25 years at Genesis Hospital, for oncologist Dr. Bhanja, and for Genesis Heart and Vascular Group. We will all miss her wonderful sense of humor and unconditional love (and sarcasm).
Surviving is her daughter Lainey Rush of the home, son Zane Rush of Philo, her favorite sister Jennifer (Jack) Brown of Roseville, Grandma Sue Trout of Zanesville, nephews Kolton (Courtney) Miller, Ayden and Wyatt Brown, and great-nephews Kaison and Krayton. Her loving aunts Mary (Randy) McNeal, Donna (Bob) Mayer, Marci Jones, Angie (Dick) Morosko, Missy (Mike) Blosser, and Julie Jones. Her uncles Kenny (Brenda) Lyons, Keith Lyons, Bill Lyons, Marty (Kristi) Jones, and many cousins. Special friends Todd Fulk, Bryan (Jessi) Rush (father of her children), and many co-workers (her minions) whom she considered family. Also, her fur babies Chloe and Sadie.
Waiting with open arms for Kristie is her Grandma Maggie Chappelear, Grandpa Don Allen, Grandpa Wayne Trout, Uncle Randy Jones, and Aunt Kathy Armbrust.
Friends and family may call Sunday November 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage with Pastors Carolyn Hoskinson and Greg Inboden officiating. She will be laid to rest at Ebenezer Church Cemetery in Roseville following the service.
