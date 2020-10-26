Krystal Collins
New Lexington - Krystal R. Collins, 64 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:05 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. Born July 19, 1956 in Anchorage, Alaska to the late Thomas Flannery. She loved her family, Christmas, gardening, crafts, and traveling; would take anybody in; especially loved the sunset at the beach. Survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Gregory) Machmer; son, B.J. (Kate McCall) Collins; grandkids, Michelle and Gabrielle Machmer, Clay and Savannah Miller; sister, Cathy (Rob) Cazorla; niece and nephew, Cait and David Bruton; great nephews, Elijah and Ezekiel Bruton; her boys, Alex Fowler, Keaton Fowler, John Haley, Mike Russell, Jimmy Russell, Sage Householder and Casey Beach; and countless others that she cared for deeply and considered family. In addition to her father, preceded in death by her son, Zach Collins; brother and sister-in-law, Mike & Diane Flannery; nephews, Mickey Flannery and Sam Cazorla. No calling hours or services will be held. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com