Krystal Collins
Krystal Collins

New Lexington - Krystal R. Collins, 64 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:05 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. Born July 19, 1956 in Anchorage, Alaska to the late Thomas Flannery. She loved her family, Christmas, gardening, crafts, and traveling; would take anybody in; especially loved the sunset at the beach. Survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Gregory) Machmer; son, B.J. (Kate McCall) Collins; grandkids, Michelle and Gabrielle Machmer, Clay and Savannah Miller; sister, Cathy (Rob) Cazorla; niece and nephew, Cait and David Bruton; great nephews, Elijah and Ezekiel Bruton; her boys, Alex Fowler, Keaton Fowler, John Haley, Mike Russell, Jimmy Russell, Sage Householder and Casey Beach; and countless others that she cared for deeply and considered family. In addition to her father, preceded in death by her son, Zach Collins; brother and sister-in-law, Mike & Diane Flannery; nephews, Mickey Flannery and Sam Cazorla. No calling hours or services will be held. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
