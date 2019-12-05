|
|
Kurt Browning
Zanesville - Kurt Lee Browning, 75, of Zanesville passed at 6:40 P.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.
He was born on Sunday, December 12, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Donald and Esther Harding Browning.
Kurt was a life-long member of Sonora United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served our country for 5 years. He graduated from New Concord High School class of 1961. Kurt retired from McGraw Edison after 29 years of service. He was a past Master of Malta Lodge 118 and past DEO of the 18th Masonic District. Kurt was also a past Worthy Patron of Laura Chapter Eastern Star. He was a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge, Amrou Grotto in Zanesville and Old Trail Hunt Club.
From an early age Kurt faced many obstacles but with an incredible will to live he overcame each adversity with his determination and usual sense of humor. Kurt seemed to make friends wherever he went throughout his life. He especially cherished those he made traveling to different lodges across the district as part of the Pythagorean Craft Team.
But the memories he loved the most were the ones made with family and friends at Buckeye Lake. The summers spent at the family cottage were full of joy and laughter even during the usual boating blunders. Some might say he had an unhealthy habit of going to auctions and could never pass up a bargain. All kidding aside Kurt had a full life and even though he had some health trouble he made the best of it with his faith in God and everyone close to him are lucky to have known such a good man.
The family wishes to thank all of the neighbors and friends in Sonora and surrounding communities. God bless each and every one. He loved you.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly White Browning; three sons Robert (Virginia) Browning, Chad (Darla) Browning and Barry (Christine) Browning; two grandsons, Drew Browning and Brody Browning; a brother Brigadier General Richard A. (Peggy) Browning USAF (Ret.); a sister Billie (Fritz) Tender and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents Kurt was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Mckirahan and his in-laws Gertrude and Robert White.
Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM with Masonic services at 5:30 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home and one hour prior to funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Sonora United Methodist Church with Frank McAtee and Roger Morrow officiating. Burial with military honors will conclude at the St. Paul Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Kurt's name to Sonora United Methodist Church. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Kurt's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019