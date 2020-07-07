L. Marlene Doolittle
Zanesville - L. Marlene Doolittle, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away at Mount Carmel East Hospital on Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born in Crooksville to the late Charles and Rachel Search Henning and was a former real estate agent for Cooper Realty Company and Wilford Baker Real Estate. She was the former owner of Mr. D's Restaurant. She attended the South Zanesville United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #302. Marlene possessed a keen wit, a gentle spirit and was a delight to all who knew her.
She is survived by two sons: Blake (Betty) Doolittle and Brent Doolittle; five grandchildren: Stephanie, Stacie, Jade, Jenna and Ashley; four great grandchildren: Kirsten, Amyiah, Avan and Cohen; and special friends: Sonya Anderson, Creda Moore, Tamara Harper, Carol Smith and Bob Nykile.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Doolittle, who passed away October 24, 1996; and her brother Tom Henning.
Visitation will be 10 AM to 12 PM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral Services will be at 12PM with Rev. Russell A. White officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Horeb Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralfuneralhome.com
, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.