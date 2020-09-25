Lance A. Stickrath
Zanesville - Lance A. Stickrath, 64 of Zanesville, died 12:01 PM, Monday, September 21, 2020, at the V. A. Foster Home in Zanesville, following a five month illness. He was born Friday, December 9, 1955, in Zanesville, the son of William Stickrath and Bettie (Lewis) Stickrath.
He was a decorated veteran and retired from the United States Air Force following many years of service to his country. During his service he was deployed with Dessert Storm and served in Guam. Lance was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening and loved to cook. He was a family man and was so excited to be a grandpa.
Lance is survived by one daughter: Kelly (Ryan) Kohler of Zanesville; one granddaughter: Kinsley Jean Kohler; two brothers: Rod (Lynn) Stickrath of Roseville and Russel (DeeAnn) Stickrath of Zanesville; step-siblings: Shayla Longfellow, Jason Longfellow and Chad Longfellow and several nieces and nephews.
Lance was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Lance's family would like to thank the V.A. Foster Home and their staff for the excellent attention and care he received during his stay.
In accordance with Lance's wishes no services will be held at this time. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com