Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Langdon Jade Thomas

Langdon Jade Thomas Obituary
Langdon Jade Thomas

Zanesville - Langdon Jade Thomas, 24 of Midland, TX, formerly of Zanesville, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born February 25, 1995, in Zanesville. Langdon is survived by her parents: Joie & Horace Brown and Chase & Tanya Thomas; her grandparents: Nancy & Jim Arnold, Joe & Margie Davis and Steve (Mary Ann Shell) Thomas.

Friends may call Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 955 East Main Street, Zanesville. Langdon will be laid to rest in Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Langdon Jade Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund, Bishop Rosecrans High School, 1040 East Main Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701, in Langdon's memory. A full obituary is available on the funeral home website, Facebook page and in Saturdays Times Recorder. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
