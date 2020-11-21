Lanny G. Hickman
Zanesville - Lanny G. Hickman, 80 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 2:15 AM on Friday November 20, 2020, at Genesis Hospital. He was born in Zanesville on February 3, 1940 to the late Willard "Bill" and Maxine L. Anderson Hickman.
Lanny was a 1958 graduate of Zanesville High School. He was a member of the Army Reserves and retired from General Electric in 1998, after almost 30 years of service. Lanny enjoyed golfing in retirement, in addition to spending countless hours ""coaching" and supporting his grandchildren at sporting events. If you wanted to find Lanny on a Friday morning, look no further than TeeJaye's, where he would be solving the problems of the world with his breakfast buddies. Reuniting with many friends and family members at a surprise 80th birthday was a shining highlight of the year 2020.
Lanny is survived by his two sons, Bret (Beth) Hickman of Zanesville and Deron Hickman of Colorado Springs, Colorado. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Jo Anne Allen and by his beloved grandchildren, Grant and Valerie Hickman. Additionally, Lanny was survived by his aunt, Nancy (Robert) Woods, and his nephew Drew (Jacqueline) Allen and niece Julie Voss, along with numerous cousins.
Due to current circumstances, there will be a private viewing. A graveside service is planned for 2:15 P.M. on Monday, Nov 23 at Zanesville Memorial Park. The family requests face coverings and social distancing for all who attend.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the compassionate staff on 3 East at Genesis Hospital for the wonderful care, during his short battle with COVID-19.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hickman Foundation, c/o MCCF, 534 Putnam Ave, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Lanny's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
.