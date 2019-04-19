Larry Backus



Newark - Larry Backus, 73 of Newark, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home. He was born April 6, 1946, in Columbus, the son of Ralph and Evelyn Backus. Larry was a 1964 graduate of West Muskingum High School and Muskingum Area Technical College. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and was employed with White Westinghouse, Consolidated Computer and the Newark Walmart.



Larry was a lifetime fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes Football, the Cleveland Browns and had a passion for vintage cars from the 60's and 70's.



Larry is survived by one brother: Daniel (Sandy) Backus of Zanesville; one niece: Kelly (Ben) Eversole of Lexington, KY and two great nephews: Noah and Zachary Eversole.



In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his infant twin sister: Kay Ellen Backus who died at birth.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at The Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 PM, with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Larry will be laid to rest in the family plot at Zanesville Memorial Park, with the United States Air Force, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion conducting full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1058 Firing Squad, 1318 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 in Larry's memory. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019