Larry D. Lloyd
Blue Rock - Larry D. Lloyd, 73, of Blue Rock, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Larry was born July 22, 1945 in Wakeman, Ohio to the late Golden and Loretta (Boyes) Lloyd. Larry served his country in the National Guard. He worked as a steel worker for 35 years at the Timken Company, attended the Ark Spring Baptist Church, and was a local farmer.
Larry is survived by his wife Carol (Morten) Lloyd whom he married on December 8, 1975. He also leaves to cherish his memory his children, including his sons, Darren B. (Chen Chun) Lloyd of Grenoble, France, and Douglas R. (Annie) Lloyd of Uniontown, Ohio, his daughters, Theresa (David) Coen of Frazeyburg, and Michele R. (Scott) Satterfield of Nashport, Ohio, Two grandsons and three granddaughters. Two great grandchildren. His siblings Ron Lloyd of Florida, Danny Lloyd of North Carolina, Janet (Burgess) Holt of Medina, and Wanda (John) Matteson of Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Gary.
Friends may call at the Ark Spring Baptist Church in Chandlersville on Saturday July, 27, 2019 from 11-1PM. Services will start at 1PM, with the Rev. Noah Barr and Rev. Paul Thomas officiating. Larry will be laid to rest in Ark Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Morrison House, Zanesville, Ohio or to the Ark Spring Cemetery Fund. Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 24, 2019