Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ark Spring Baptist Church
Chandlersville, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Ark Spring Baptist Church
Chandlersville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry D. Lloyd


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry D. Lloyd Obituary
Larry D. Lloyd

Blue Rock - Larry D. Lloyd, 73, of Blue Rock, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Larry was born July 22, 1945 in Wakeman, Ohio to the late Golden and Loretta (Boyes) Lloyd. Larry served his country in the National Guard. He worked as a steel worker for 35 years at the Timken Company, attended the Ark Spring Baptist Church, and was a local farmer.

Larry is survived by his wife Carol (Morten) Lloyd whom he married on December 8, 1975. He also leaves to cherish his memory his children, including his sons, Darren B. (Chen Chun) Lloyd of Grenoble, France, and Douglas R. (Annie) Lloyd of Uniontown, Ohio, his daughters, Theresa (David) Coen of Frazeyburg, and Michele R. (Scott) Satterfield of Nashport, Ohio, Two grandsons and three granddaughters. Two great grandchildren. His siblings Ron Lloyd of Florida, Danny Lloyd of North Carolina, Janet (Burgess) Holt of Medina, and Wanda (John) Matteson of Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Gary.

Friends may call at the Ark Spring Baptist Church in Chandlersville on Saturday July, 27, 2019 from 11-1PM. Services will start at 1PM, with the Rev. Noah Barr and Rev. Paul Thomas officiating. Larry will be laid to rest in Ark Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Morrison House, Zanesville, Ohio or to the Ark Spring Cemetery Fund. Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now