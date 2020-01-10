|
Larry Daniels, Sr.
Newark - Larry D. Daniels, Sr., 80, of Newark, formerly of Fultonham, died Thur. Jan. 9, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on Feb. 25, 1939 in Zanesville, a son of the late Ivan and Mary (Bussey) Daniels. He was a United States Army veteran and was a tool and die machinist. He loved anything to do with the outdoors, from spending time on his tractor taking care of his property, hunting and fishing, building woodcrafts, and flying single engine planes. He is survived by two sons Larry D. (Mary) Daniels, Jr. and Eric I. Daniels. Four grandchildren Joshua David Daniels, Jerrod I. (Amber) Daniels, Courtney M. Daniels and Drake Ivan Daniels. Seven great-grandchildren Katie, Colton, Natalyn, Addison, Evelyn, Paitin, and Kolt. Two sisters Linda (Larry) Mitchell and Maryanne Riffle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one adopted son Barrett "Perry" Daniels. One grandson Johnathan Michael Daniels. Two brothers Gene Daniels and Richard Daniels. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020