Larry Douglas Warne
Zanesville - Larry Douglas Warne, 73, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 4, 1947 in Zanesville to the late Lawrence E. and Blanche Parker Warne. Larry was a truck driver for Mattingly Foods and Muskingum Iron and Metal. He was an avid biker, member of SEO Bikers and co-founder of Old Boy Bikers with Kenny Forsythe. He served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Navy.
Surviving is his sister Sheila K. Close; a brother Ricky A. Warne; step children: Paige Miller, Seth Curry and Heath Curry; nieces and nephews: Scott (Andi) Gainer, Deanna Gainer Miller and Mitch (Kim) Warne; step grandchildren: Keyleah Miller, Alana Miller, Haelyn Miller, Aubree Miller and McKenzie Curry; great nieces and nephews: Kailey Miller, Taylor Harney, Dalton Warne, Mallorie Miller and Hannah Warne; and three great great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents: Harry and Laura Parker and Leo Warne and Irene Mautz.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Genesis Hospice and his caregiver Crystal Prouty Warne.
Calling hours will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Mike McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with full military honors by the VFW Post #1058 and the American Legion Post #29.
To send a note of Condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.