Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry G. Duffy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry G. Duffy Obituary
Larry G. Duffy

Blue Rock - Larry G. Duffy, 70, of Duncan, South Carolina, formerly of Blue Rock, passed away October 9, 2019 at his home under the care of Homestead Hospice of Greenville, SC. Born April 27, 1949 to the late Harold "Bud" Duffy and Esther "Peg" Shook Jackson. He was raised on the farm by his grandparents the late Ray and Grace Shook.

He was a 1969 graduate of Philo High School. He served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from General Electric after 28 years of service working in New Concord, Ohio, Bloomington, Indiana and Greenville, South Carolina..

He is survived by his son Cody (Missy) Duffy; his two daughters Stephanie Duffy and Shawna Duffy; five grandchildren; brothers Dave Shook and John Duffy; and mother of his children Sharon (Butler) Duffy.

In addition to his parents and grandparents he was also preceded in death by a brother Jerry Duffy; two sisters-in-laws and numerous aunts and uncles.

The family will receive family and friends from 1-3pm on Sunday October 27, 2019 at Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A dignified cremation has already taken place.

The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice of Greenville, SC, Stribling Funeral Home of Duncan, SC, good friend Kenny Bridges and Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now