Larry G. Duffy
Blue Rock - Larry G. Duffy, 70, of Duncan, South Carolina, formerly of Blue Rock, passed away October 9, 2019 at his home under the care of Homestead Hospice of Greenville, SC. Born April 27, 1949 to the late Harold "Bud" Duffy and Esther "Peg" Shook Jackson. He was raised on the farm by his grandparents the late Ray and Grace Shook.
He was a 1969 graduate of Philo High School. He served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from General Electric after 28 years of service working in New Concord, Ohio, Bloomington, Indiana and Greenville, South Carolina..
He is survived by his son Cody (Missy) Duffy; his two daughters Stephanie Duffy and Shawna Duffy; five grandchildren; brothers Dave Shook and John Duffy; and mother of his children Sharon (Butler) Duffy.
In addition to his parents and grandparents he was also preceded in death by a brother Jerry Duffy; two sisters-in-laws and numerous aunts and uncles.
The family will receive family and friends from 1-3pm on Sunday October 27, 2019 at Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A dignified cremation has already taken place.
The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice of Greenville, SC, Stribling Funeral Home of Duncan, SC, good friend Kenny Bridges and Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019