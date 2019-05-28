|
|
Larry Hampton
Zanesville - Larry Eugene Hampton, 76, of Zanesville, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home. Larry was born February 15, 1943 to the late George and Blanche (Redman) Hampton, Jr. In addition to his parents, Larry is also preceded in death by, his wife, Linda Hampton; sister, Brenda Craig; daughter, Carol Norris; son-in-law, Mark Hale; and daughter-in-law Mary Mayle.
Larry leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Paula (Darren) Lomax, Regina Hale, Steven Mayle, William Mayle, Rebecca Hampton, Germayne Harris and Esther Johnson; siblings, Lonnie (Shirley), Kevin (Sheri), Jeffery (Barbara), Lionel, Michael, Ellen, and Karen Hampton, and Catherine Booker; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 11 great great-grandchildren; special friend, Linda Eveland; and a host of other family and friends.
Larry worked as a janitor for Zanesville City Schools for over 30 years, and he truly loved his job. In his free time, you could often find Larry enjoying a Pepsi and scratching scratch-off lottery tickets. Larry also enjoyed fishing and above all, spending time with his grandchildren. He is sure to be missed. You may call on the family Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 12 p.m., all of which is to be held at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Chesterhill Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 28, 2019