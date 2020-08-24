1/
Larry K. Tomlin
New Lexington - Larry K. Tomlin, 61 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 11:15 am on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the SKLD, New Lexington, New Lexington, Ohio. Born January 2, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Warren, Sr. and Virginia Moore Tomlin. He was retired from JB Hunt; a member of the Stokers Rod & Custom Car Club; owned a 1923 T-Bucket; Demolition cars and was an avid bowler. In his earlier years, he liked to fish and hunt. Survived by his sister, Donna "Sunny" (Paul) Collins; sister-in-law, Debbie Tomlin; nieces and nephews, Missy (Tom) Heavener, Mike (Laura) Lewis, Mark (Nancy) Lewis, TJ (Jaime) Tomlin; numerous great-nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Toni Butler. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his brother, Warren J. "Butch" Tomlin, Jr.. Special thanks to his caregivers and health care providers; to Mike & Patty Heavener for their visits and spiritual care. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 pm with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Mike Heavener officiating. Graveside service and burial will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
