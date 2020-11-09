Larry L. Alderman
McConnelsville - Larry L. Alderman 73, of McConnelsville passed away at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born February 17, 1947 in Zanesville the son of the late Kramer Lawrence Alderman and Mary Annabelle Davis Alderman. He worked 38 years as a welder at AEP Beverly Plant, Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, Sunday School teacher at Malta United Methodist Church, and was a member of the VFW in Malta. He was an eye and tissue donor, and loved to walk and fish. He is survived by his wife, Susie Haines Alderman; children, Tricia (Aaron) Breighner of Bucyrus, Jason (Terra) Alderman of Dublin; step children, Melissa Cotton of Pennsylvania, Shannon Smith of McConnelsville; grandchildren, Mercedes, Traey, Gavin; step grandchildren, Hannah, Hallie, Quinn, and his little buddy, Xander; one brother, Jerry (Pam) Alderman of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Grace Steimer Alderman. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Malta United Methodist Church in Malta, friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the church. He will be laid to rest in Jerusalem Cemetery near Deavertown. Memorial contributions may be made to the M&M Fire Dept EMS 77 S. 4th Street McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com