Larry Moore
1946 - 2020
Larry Moore

Nashport - Larry E. Moore, 73, of Nashport, Ohio died Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.

Born December 7, 1946 in Newark, Ohio he was a son of the late Russell F. and Louise E. (Rector) Moore and was a 1965 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Larry retired after 35 years of service from Sprint Telephone Company and was a member of the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church. He was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed golfing, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandkids.

Surviving is his loving wife of 53 years, Connie S. (Holmes) Moore whom he married June 25, 1967; two daughters and sons in-law, Lori and Greg Finan and Lisa and Cody Roahrig, both of Nashport; one son and daughter in-law, Darrin and Amber Moore of Frazeysburg and five grandchildren, Emily Finan, Parker and Makynna Roahrig and Austin and Kutter Moore. Also surviving is his twin sister, Linda Moore of Frazeysburg and a brother, Jerry (Rosemary) Moore of Dresden.

The Moore family would like to give a very special "Thanks" to the staff of Genesis Home Health Care and Genesis Hospice for the loving care given to Larry.

There will be no public calling hours.

Private family funeral services will be conducted with Pastor John Kay officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Frazeysburg United Methodist Church Building Fund, 87 West Second Street, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
November 1, 2020
Connie and family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. As I’m sure you know, we just lost Garry’s mother and it is never easy. Thinking of you all.
Kathy & Garry Wolford
Friend
November 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Larry. Our prayers go out to Connie and the whole family. God Bless you all.
Dianne Rine-Dunbar
Friend
November 1, 2020
Dear Connie, Linda and families, So sorry to hear of Larry’s death! He was such a special guy! I remember him from good old FNHS, the phone company and the IGA. Always had that great smile and laugh. Bill has many happy memories of him from golfing! He has suffered so much for these last few years. You have all done such a wonderful job of caring for him. You are all in our prayers at this difficult time! Love, Carolyn and Bill Green
Carolyn and Bill Green
Friend
November 1, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to your family
Rick and Becky Priest
November 1, 2020
Connie and Family, We were so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. May God watch over all of you at this difficult time. Hope you find comfort in knowing Larry went to be with his Lord. Ron and Dorothy Brown
Dorothy Brown
