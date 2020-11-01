Larry MooreNashport - Larry E. Moore, 73, of Nashport, Ohio died Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.Born December 7, 1946 in Newark, Ohio he was a son of the late Russell F. and Louise E. (Rector) Moore and was a 1965 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Larry retired after 35 years of service from Sprint Telephone Company and was a member of the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church. He was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed golfing, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandkids.Surviving is his loving wife of 53 years, Connie S. (Holmes) Moore whom he married June 25, 1967; two daughters and sons in-law, Lori and Greg Finan and Lisa and Cody Roahrig, both of Nashport; one son and daughter in-law, Darrin and Amber Moore of Frazeysburg and five grandchildren, Emily Finan, Parker and Makynna Roahrig and Austin and Kutter Moore. Also surviving is his twin sister, Linda Moore of Frazeysburg and a brother, Jerry (Rosemary) Moore of Dresden.The Moore family would like to give a very special "Thanks" to the staff of Genesis Home Health Care and Genesis Hospice for the loving care given to Larry.There will be no public calling hours.Private family funeral services will be conducted with Pastor John Kay officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Frazeysburg United Methodist Church Building Fund, 87 West Second Street, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.