Larry Nolan
Sonora - Larry W. Nolan, age 71, of Sonora transitioned to his forever home with the Lord on December 19, 2019 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born June 2, 1948, in Zanesville, a son of the late Donald W. and Lillian Fleece Nolan. He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran and received the Purple Heart, worked for Burnham Corporation for 17 years and was a member of the Faith Christian Center on Boggs Road. Larry was a member of the VFW, DAV, a family man, loved the outdoors, woodworking, and gardening but especially loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara A. Rambo Nolan, whom he married May 15, 1971; two children, Johnny (Jennifer) and Wendy (Josh); six grandchildren, Isaac, Jordan, Trenton, Aaron, Jacob and Kinley; a sister Beverly Stanger; several nieces and nephews; and special godsons, Tommy, Casey and Dusty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry W. "Jake" Nolan Jr. and a granddaughter, Faith.
Friends and family may call Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. and 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Faith Christian Center, 4200 Boggs Road Zanesville with Pastors Chuck and Pat Gamble officiating. He will be laid to rest with full military Honors accorded to him by the United States Army, VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29 at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, 1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019